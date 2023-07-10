The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Acasti Pharma Inc.’s (ACST) Stock

In the past week, ACST stock has gone down by -1.76%, with a monthly decline of -3.60% and a quarterly surge of 20.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.62% for Acasti Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.08% for ACST’s stock, with a -2.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for ACST is $2.00, The public float for ACST is 35.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume for ACST on July 10, 2023 was 76.22K shares.

ACST stock's latest price update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST)’s stock price has dropped by -12.52 in relation to previous closing price of 0.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACST Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACST fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5416. In addition, Acasti Pharma Inc. saw 3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACST

Equity return is now at value -46.00, with -38.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.