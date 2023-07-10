The -14.32% Simple Moving Average of Devon Energy Corporation’s (DVN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has seen a 0.93% increase in the past week, with a 0.84% gain in the past month, and a -7.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for DVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.52% for DVN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is above average at 5.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is $62.63, which is $13.0 above the current market price. The public float for DVN is 638.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DVN on July 10, 2023 was 8.09M shares.

DVN) stock’s latest price update

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.73 in comparison to its previous close of 47.55, however, the company has experienced a 0.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/06/22 that Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DVN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $58 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

DVN Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.67. In addition, Devon Energy Corporation saw -18.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVN starting from CAMERON DENNIS C, who sale 8,292 shares at the price of $49.97 back on May 05. After this action, CAMERON DENNIS C now owns 218,418 shares of Devon Energy Corporation, valued at $414,351 using the latest closing price.

Gaspar Clay M, the EVP and COO of Devon Energy Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $49.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Gaspar Clay M is holding 477,032 shares at $999,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.26 for the present operating margin

+45.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Devon Energy Corporation stands at +30.05. The total capital return value is set at 50.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.45. Equity return is now at value 55.40, with 25.40 for asset returns.

Based on Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), the company’s capital structure generated 60.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 28.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.