The -13.88% Decline of Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has gone up by 0.61% for the week, with a -3.67% drop in the past month and a -2.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.72% for TECK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for TECK’s stock, with a 7.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Right Now?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Teck Resources Limited (TECK) by analysts is $52.32, which is $27.34 above the current market price. The public float for TECK is 503.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of TECK was 4.70M shares.

TECK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) has surged by 4.97 when compared to previous closing price of 39.22, but the company has seen a 0.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/12/23 that Glencore Offers to Buy Teck Resources’ Coal Assets. It’s the Deal That Won’t Go Away.

TECK Trading at -2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.55. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 9.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +23.61. The total capital return value is set at 21.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.25. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Limited (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 39.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.22. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.