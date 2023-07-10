The -13.88% Decline of Pinterest Inc.’s (PINS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, PINS stock has gone down by -0.69%, with a monthly gain of 11.45% and a quarterly surge of 0.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.59% for PINS’s stock, with a 10.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is $28.54, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 582.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PINS on July 10, 2023 was 11.76M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has soared by 0.92 in relation to previous closing price of 27.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/06/23 that Pinterest Is Staging a Turnaround. Why the Stock Is a Buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $34 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at 13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.91. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 13.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $27.28 back on Jul 03. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 171,715 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $204,572 using the latest closing price.

Morgenfeld Todd R, the Former Chief Financial Officer of Pinterest Inc., sale 60,705 shares at $26.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Morgenfeld Todd R is holding 384,615 shares at $1,591,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.