The -13.88% Decline of Kura Sushi USA Inc.’s (KRUS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, KRUS stock has gone up by 9.19%, with a monthly gain of 19.49% and a quarterly surge of 77.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Kura Sushi USA Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.06% for KRUS’s stock, with a 48.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) is above average at 3,612.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.94.

The public float for KRUS is 5.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KRUS on July 10, 2023 was 154.14K shares.

KRUS) stock’s latest price update

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS)’s stock price has soared by 17.38 in relation to previous closing price of 85.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/21 that PepsiCo, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of KRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRUS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KRUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRUS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $88 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

KRUS Trading at 29.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRUS rose by +9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.69. In addition, Kura Sushi USA Inc. saw 109.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.53 for the present operating margin

+15.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kura Sushi USA Inc. stands at -0.54. The total capital return value is set at -0.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 97.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.33. Total debt to assets is 45.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 56.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.