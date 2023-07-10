The -13.88% Decline of Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has seen a -2.26% decrease in the past week, with a 1.68% gain in the past month, and a 7.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for ABEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.92% for ABEV’s stock, with a 6.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Right Now?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ABEV is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ABEV is 4.41B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume for ABEV on July 10, 2023 was 14.18M shares.

ABEV) stock’s latest price update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.00 in comparison to its previous close of 3.00, however, the company has experienced a -2.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEV stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ABEV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABEV in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.74 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

ABEV Trading at 1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw 11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. stands at +18.14. The total capital return value is set at 18.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.05. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ambev S.A. (ABEV), the company’s capital structure generated 4.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.40. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.