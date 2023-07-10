TH International Limited (THCH) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of TH International Limited (THCH) has gone down by -5.21% for the week, with a -5.86% drop in the past month and a -27.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.42% for THCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.18% for THCH’s stock, with a -31.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) is above average at 10.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for THCH is 108.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of THCH on July 10, 2023 was 422.07K shares.

THCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) has jumped by 12.35 compared to previous close of 2.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

THCH Trading at -16.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares sank -6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THCH fell by -5.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, TH International Limited saw -1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THCH

Equity return is now at value -585.50, with -37.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TH International Limited (THCH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.