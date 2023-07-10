Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): A Technical Analysis

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is $114.62, which is $18.75 above the current market price. The public float for SBUX is 1.15B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBUX on July 10, 2023 was 6.65M shares.

SBUX) stock’s latest price update

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 96.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/25/23 that Starbucks Workers, Citing Pride Decorations, Strike at Some Stores

SBUX’s Market Performance

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has seen a -2.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.21% decline in the past month and a -8.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for SBUX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.28% for SBUX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $107 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

SBUX Trading at -6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.21. In addition, Starbucks Corporation saw -3.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Ruggeri Rachel, who sale 679 shares at the price of $100.60 back on Jun 21. After this action, Ruggeri Rachel now owns 54,761 shares of Starbucks Corporation, valued at $68,307 using the latest closing price.

Ruggeri Rachel, the evp, cfo of Starbucks Corporation, sale 736 shares at $105.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Ruggeri Rachel is holding 56,028 shares at $77,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+19.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corporation stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 25.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.47. Equity return is now at value -41.10, with 12.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.