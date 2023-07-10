Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock Records -54.07% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has gone up by 7.27% for the week, with a -42.27% drop in the past month and a -54.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.11% for SYTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.99% for SYTA stock, with a simple moving average of -61.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is $0.61, The public float for SYTA is 32.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYTA on July 10, 2023 was 5.42M shares.

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s stock price has plunge by 11.51relation to previous closing price of 0.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SYTA Trading at -39.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares sank -43.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0814. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -59.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -236.03. Equity return is now at value -174.20, with -113.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.