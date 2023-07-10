Should You Invest in Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RGTI is at 1.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RGTI is $1.00, which is -$0.37 below the current market price. The public float for RGTI is 114.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.37% of that float. The average trading volume for RGTI on July 10, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RGTI) stock’s latest price update

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.80 in relation to its previous close of 1.47. However, the company has experienced a 18.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RGTI’s Market Performance

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has experienced a 18.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.55% rise in the past month, and a 133.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.83% for RGTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.82% for RGTI’s stock, with a 30.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGTI Trading at 60.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.09%, as shares surge +32.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +192.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI rose by +18.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2099. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc. saw 87.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Fitzgerald Alissa, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Jul 03. After this action, Fitzgerald Alissa now owns 140,810 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc., valued at $10,240 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Alissa, the Director of Rigetti Computing Inc., sale 40,447 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Fitzgerald Alissa is holding 26,989 shares at $57,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.