Should You Invest in Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LSF is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LSF is $2.67, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for LSF is 6.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume for LSF on July 10, 2023 was 23.11K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LSF) stock’s latest price update

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX: LSF)’s stock price has increased by 12.20 compared to its previous closing price of 0.82. However, the company has seen a 15.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LSF’s Market Performance

LSF’s stock has risen by 15.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.84% and a quarterly drop of -3.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.79% for Laird Superfood Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.07% for LSF stock, with a simple moving average of -20.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSF stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for LSF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LSF in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $23 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2021.

LSF Trading at 12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares surge +20.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSF rose by +37.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8302. In addition, Laird Superfood Inc. saw 9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LSF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.57 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laird Superfood Inc. stands at -112.58. The total capital return value is set at -56.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.31. Equity return is now at value -99.70, with -78.40 for asset returns.

Based on Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.60. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.