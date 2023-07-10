SES AI Corporation (SES) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SES AI Corporation (SES) by analysts is $4.00, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for SES is 212.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of SES was 1.26M shares.

SES) stock’s latest price update

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES)’s stock price has soared by 15.79 in relation to previous closing price of 2.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SES’s Market Performance

SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen a 18.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 35.55% gain in the past month and a 7.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.81% for SES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.25% for SES’s stock, with a -15.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SES by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $4 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

SES Trading at 56.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares surge +34.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES rose by +18.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -9.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Nealis Jing, who sale 10,763 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Jun 20. After this action, Nealis Jing now owns 1,575,901 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $20,948 using the latest closing price.

Gan Hong, the CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $1.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Gan Hong is holding 451,273 shares at $95,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.