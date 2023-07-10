SentinelOne Inc. (S) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for S is 0.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SentinelOne Inc. (S) is $17.22, which is $3.9 above the current market price. The public float for S is 230.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.50% of that float. On July 10, 2023, S’s average trading volume was 8.62M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.83 in relation to its previous close of 14.41. However, the company has experienced a -3.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/12/23 that SentinelOne Is a ‘Long-Term Share Gainer,’ Analyst Says

S’s Market Performance

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has experienced a -3.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.38% rise in the past month, and a -12.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.96% for S. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.14% for S’s stock, with a -17.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

S Trading at -14.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S fell by -3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.26. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Srivatsan Narayanan, who sale 12,709 shares at the price of $14.67 back on Jul 06. After this action, Srivatsan Narayanan now owns 585,852 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $186,414 using the latest closing price.

Weingarten Tomer, the President, CEO of SentinelOne Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $16.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Weingarten Tomer is holding 890,794 shares at $654,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -89.70. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SentinelOne Inc. (S) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.