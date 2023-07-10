Sea Limited (SE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has jumped by 3.04 compared to previous close of 54.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Salad Days are Over for Asian Tech—and Not Just in China

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SE is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SE is $95.05, which is $37.57 above the current price. The public float for SE is 462.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SE on July 10, 2023 was 4.66M shares.

SE’s Market Performance

SE’s stock has seen a -2.39% decrease for the week, with a -7.09% drop in the past month and a -32.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for Sea Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.46% for SE’s stock, with a -11.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $75 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

SE Trading at -14.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.58. In addition, Sea Limited saw 8.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Limited stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -12.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Limited (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.97. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sea Limited (SE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.