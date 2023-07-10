SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WORX is 9.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WORX on July 10, 2023 was 4.67M shares.

WORX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) has surged by 18.91 when compared to previous closing price of 0.29, but the company has seen a -19.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WORX’s Market Performance

WORX’s stock has fallen by -19.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 64.47% and a quarterly drop of -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 43.76% for SCWorx Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.06% for WORX stock, with a simple moving average of -21.58% for the last 200 days.

WORX Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 43.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.03%, as shares surge +48.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX fell by -19.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3853. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw -11.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.66 for the present operating margin

+35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp. stands at -45.75. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.