SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WORX is 9.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WORX on July 10, 2023 was 4.67M shares.

WORX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) has surged by 18.91 when compared to previous closing price of 0.29, but the company has seen a -19.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WORX’s Market Performance

WORX’s stock has fallen by -19.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 64.47% and a quarterly drop of -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 43.76% for SCWorx Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.06% for WORX stock, with a simple moving average of -21.58% for the last 200 days.

WORX Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 43.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.03%, as shares surge +48.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX fell by -19.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3853. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw -11.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -52.66 for the present operating margin
  • +35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp. stands at -45.75. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

