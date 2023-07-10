Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RIOT is also noteworthy at 4.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RIOT is $14.08, which is -$2.02 below than the current price. The public float for RIOT is 154.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.33% of that float. The average trading volume of RIOT on July 10, 2023 was 23.68M shares.

RIOT) stock’s latest price update

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT)’s stock price has surge by 14.33relation to previous closing price of 13.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 32.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/05/22 that Bitcoin Is Back Over $41,000 as Cryptos Regain Strength

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT’s stock has risen by 32.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.02% and a quarterly rise of 69.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.57% for Riot Platforms Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.98% for RIOT stock, with a simple moving average of 102.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

RIOT Trading at 37.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares surge +48.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT rose by +32.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.55. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc. saw 356.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Yi Soo il Benjamin, who sale 485,884 shares at the price of $11.78 back on Jun 02. After this action, Yi Soo il Benjamin now owns 2,830,884 shares of Riot Platforms Inc., valued at $5,724,383 using the latest closing price.

Jackman William Richard, the EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL of Riot Platforms Inc., sale 371,471 shares at $12.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Jackman William Richard is holding 634,918 shares at $4,505,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc. stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.