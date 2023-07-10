Renalytix Plc (RNLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) has jumped by 11.15 compared to previous close of 2.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 54.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RNLX is at 2.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RNLX is $4.93, which is $1.81 above the current market price. The public float for RNLX is 44.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume for RNLX on July 10, 2023 was 639.06K shares.

RNLX’s Market Performance

RNLX stock saw an increase of 54.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 47.00% and a quarterly increase of 34.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.46% for Renalytix Plc (RNLX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.05% for RNLX’s stock, with a 47.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RNLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on January 18th of the previous year 2022.

RNLX Trading at 40.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.26%, as shares surge +49.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNLX rose by +54.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Renalytix Plc saw 70.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1790.67 for the present operating margin

+12.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renalytix Plc stands at -1524.44. The total capital return value is set at -91.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.83. Equity return is now at value -207.50, with -99.60 for asset returns.

Based on Renalytix Plc (RNLX), the company’s capital structure generated 40.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.74. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Renalytix Plc (RNLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.