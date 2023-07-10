Real-Time Update: Cibus Inc. (CBUS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Cibus Inc. (CBUS) has seen a 64.86% increase in the past week, with a -25.82% drop in the past month, and a 10.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.95% for CBUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.86% for CBUS’s stock, with a 32.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cibus Inc. (NASDAQ: CBUS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBUS is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CBUS is $34.00, which is $15.7 above the current price. The public float for CBUS is 14.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBUS on July 10, 2023 was 58.51K shares.

CBUS) stock’s latest price update

Cibus Inc. (NASDAQ: CBUS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.99 compared to its previous closing price of 15.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 64.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBUS Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.76%, as shares sank -24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBUS rose by +64.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.64. In addition, Cibus Inc. saw 148.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14248.41 for the present operating margin

-877.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cibus Inc. stands at -10758.60. The total capital return value is set at -84.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.57. Equity return is now at value -205.10, with -65.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cibus Inc. (CBUS), the company’s capital structure generated 192.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.79. Total debt to assets is 62.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,699.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cibus Inc. (CBUS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.