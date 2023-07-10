Real-Time Update: Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen a 35.58% increase in the past week, with a 24.45% gain in the past month, and a -8.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.75% for CENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.82% for CENN’s stock, with a -31.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CENN is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CENN is 161.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CENN on July 10, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

CENN) stock’s latest price update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.64 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 35.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CENN Trading at 18.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.19%, as shares surge +25.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN rose by +35.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3171. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -10.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-583.90 for the present operating margin

-5.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -1231.16. Equity return is now at value -46.10, with -39.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.