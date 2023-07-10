QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) has jumped by 1.97 compared to previous close of 8.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 5.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is $5.71, which is -$3.07 below the current market price. The public float for QS is 292.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QS on July 10, 2023 was 5.15M shares.

QS’s Market Performance

QS’s stock has seen a 12.28% increase for the week, with a 20.44% rise in the past month and a 19.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for QuantumScape Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.86% for QS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $2 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at 28.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares surge +19.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.46. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 54.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Singh Mohit, who sale 76,700 shares at the price of $8.59 back on Jul 05. After this action, Singh Mohit now owns 700,386 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $658,669 using the latest closing price.

Hettrich Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 34,607 shares at $8.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Hettrich Kevin is holding 703,608 shares at $294,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -28.20 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corporation (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.