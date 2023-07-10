Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has gone up by 3.45% for the week, with a 8.44% rise in the past month and a 101.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.33% for QTRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.94% for QTRX’s stock, with a 72.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) by analysts is $22.75, which is -$1.27 below the current market price. The public float for QTRX is 34.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of QTRX was 355.32K shares.

QTRX) stock’s latest price update

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.57 compared to its previous closing price of 21.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTRX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QTRX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

QTRX Trading at 22.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTRX rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.75. In addition, Quanterix Corporation saw 73.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTRX starting from DOYLE MICHAEL A, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Aug 15. After this action, DOYLE MICHAEL A now owns 48,614 shares of Quanterix Corporation, valued at $152,418 using the latest closing price.

Toloue Masoud, the President & CEO of Quanterix Corporation, purchase 105,000 shares at $10.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Toloue Masoud is holding 185,823 shares at $1,095,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.57 for the present operating margin

+43.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanterix Corporation stands at -91.64. The total capital return value is set at -16.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.44. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Quanterix Corporation (QTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 12.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.94. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.