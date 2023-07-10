ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) is above average at 5.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is $17.86, which is $6.27 above the current market price. The public float for ACDC is 22.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACDC on July 10, 2023 was 786.68K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ACDC) stock’s latest price update

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC)’s stock price has soared by 10.68 in relation to previous closing price of 11.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACDC’s Market Performance

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has experienced a 6.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.83% rise in the past month, and a -9.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.13% for ACDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.31% for ACDC’s stock, with a -30.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACDC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ACDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACDC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

ACDC Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACDC rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.19. In addition, ProFrac Holding Corp. saw -51.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACDC starting from THRC Holdings, LP, who purchase 186,148 shares at the price of $13.40 back on Jun 14. After this action, THRC Holdings, LP now owns 71,636,571 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp., valued at $2,494,383 using the latest closing price.

THRC Holdings, LP, the 10% Owner of ProFrac Holding Corp., purchase 98,911 shares at $13.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that THRC Holdings, LP is holding 71,450,423 shares at $1,326,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.57 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProFrac Holding Corp. stands at +3.77. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.