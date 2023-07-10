Polished.com Inc. (POL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for POL is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for POL is $1.00, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for POL is 98.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.23% of that float. The average trading volume for POL on July 10, 2023 was 341.29K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

POL) stock’s latest price update

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.81 compared to its previous closing price of 0.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

POL’s Market Performance

Polished.com Inc. (POL) has experienced a 18.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a 18.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for POL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.88% for POL’s stock, with a -10.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POL Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL rose by +18.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4638. In addition, Polished.com Inc. saw -11.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+13.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polished.com Inc. stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Polished.com Inc. (POL), the company’s capital structure generated 36.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.52. Total debt to assets is 19.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polished.com Inc. (POL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.