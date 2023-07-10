Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) is above average at 5.64x. The 36-month beta value for PR is also noteworthy at 4.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PR is $14.14, which is $2.46 above than the current price. The public float for PR is 207.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.32% of that float. The average trading volume of PR on July 10, 2023 was 6.42M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PR) stock’s latest price update

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR)’s stock price has increased by 3.50 compared to its previous closing price of 10.56. However, the company has seen a 0.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PR’s Market Performance

PR’s stock has risen by 0.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.97% and a quarterly drop of -1.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Permian Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.27% for PR’s stock, with a 11.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

PR Trading at 9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PR rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, Permian Resources Corporation saw 16.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PR starting from NGP XI US Holdings, L.P., who sale 17,304,930 shares at the price of $10.70 back on Mar 10. After this action, NGP XI US Holdings, L.P. now owns 0 shares of Permian Resources Corporation, valued at $185,119,489 using the latest closing price.

Riverstone Non-ECI USRPI AIV, the Director of Permian Resources Corporation, sale 14,320,070 shares at $10.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Riverstone Non-ECI USRPI AIV, is holding 58,227,600 shares at $153,188,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.15 for the present operating margin

+58.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Permian Resources Corporation stands at +24.17. The total capital return value is set at 19.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.83. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Permian Resources Corporation (PR), the company’s capital structure generated 75.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.97. Total debt to assets is 26.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.