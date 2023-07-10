Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has seen a -1.46% decrease in the past week, with a -0.63% drop in the past month, and a 21.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.25% for KTTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.72% for KTTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KTTA is at 0.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for KTTA is 21.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.67% of that float. The average trading volume for KTTA on July 10, 2023 was 118.85K shares.

KTTA) stock’s latest price update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA)’s stock price has dropped by -7.25 in relation to previous closing price of 0.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KTTA Trading at 16.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4693. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. saw -26.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTTA starting from STEINMAN LAWRENCE, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Jun 02. After this action, STEINMAN LAWRENCE now owns 1,327,174 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., valued at $12,930 using the latest closing price.

Delaney David, the Member of 10% owner group of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Delaney David is holding 227,521 shares at $1,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -33.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.