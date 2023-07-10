Paramount Group Inc.’s (PGRE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has seen a 9.53% increase in the past week, with a 7.16% gain in the past month, and a 7.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for PGRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.04% for PGRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PGRE is 1.21.

The public float for PGRE is 185.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.37% of that float. On July 10, 2023, PGRE’s average trading volume was 2.09M shares.

PGRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) has increased by 14.09 when compared to last closing price of 4.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/15/22 that Walmart Reaches Video-Streaming Deal to Offer Paramount+ to Members

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PGRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PGRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

PGRE Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE rose by +9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, Paramount Group Inc. saw -16.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGRE starting from Behler Albert P., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $4.10 back on Mar 23. After this action, Behler Albert P. now owns 571,812 shares of Paramount Group Inc., valued at $205,050 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Gage R., the SVP, GC and Secretary of Paramount Group Inc., purchase 4,500 shares at $3.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Johnson Gage R. is holding 4,500 shares at $17,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.