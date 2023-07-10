NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NIO is 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NIO is 1.42B and currently, short sellers hold a 8.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NIO on July 10, 2023 was 53.48M shares.

The stock price of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) has surged by 4.50 when compared to previous closing price of 9.56, but the company has seen a 6.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/26/23 that China’s ‘Tesla Killer’ Stumbles as EV Price War Takes Toll

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO’s stock has risen by 6.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.78% and a quarterly rise of 11.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.05% for NIO Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.55% for NIO’s stock, with a -4.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

NIO Trading at 19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +28.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.15. In addition, NIO Inc. saw 2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Equity return is now at value -66.90, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NIO Inc. (NIO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.