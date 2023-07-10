Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) has increased by 15.88 when compared to last closing price of 3.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Right Now?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NINE is 3.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NINE is $6.50, which is $2.34 above the current price. The public float for NINE is 17.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NINE on July 10, 2023 was 803.63K shares.

NINE’s Market Performance

NINE stock saw an increase of 13.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.71% and a quarterly increase of -26.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.48% for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.16% for NINE’s stock, with a -41.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

NINE Trading at 20.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.98%, as shares surge +12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE rose by +13.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.51. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc. saw -71.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Willis Darryl Keith, who purchase 3,355 shares at the price of $2.98 back on May 16. After this action, Willis Darryl Keith now owns 25,332 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc., valued at $9,998 using the latest closing price.

Fox Ann G, the of Nine Energy Service Inc., sale 15,485 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Fox Ann G is holding 635,914 shares at $53,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc. stands at +2.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value -53.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.