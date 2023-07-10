Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Navigating the Volatility of SMX (Security Matters...

Navigating the Volatility of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s (SMX) Stock

The stock of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has gone up by 16.31% for the week, with a -84.08% drop in the past month and a -79.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.10% for SMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -65.12% for SMX stock, with a simple moving average of -97.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) Right Now?

The public float for SMX is 31.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMX on July 10, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

SMX) stock’s latest price update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.25relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMX Trading at -80.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.04%, as shares sank -83.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX rose by +16.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4127. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company saw -98.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

