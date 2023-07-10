Navigating the Volatility of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s (SMX) Stock

The stock of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has gone up by 16.31% for the week, with a -84.08% drop in the past month and a -79.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.10% for SMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -65.12% for SMX stock, with a simple moving average of -97.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SMX is 31.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMX on July 10, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

SMX) stock’s latest price update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.25relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMX Trading at -80.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.04%, as shares sank -83.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX rose by +16.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4127. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company saw -98.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.