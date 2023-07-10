Navigating the Volatility of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s (KLXE) Stock

In the past week, KLXE stock has gone up by 7.90%, with a monthly gain of 15.45% and a quarterly plunge of -17.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.13% for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.79% for KLXE’s stock, with a -15.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Right Now?

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) is $22.67, which is $11.76 above the current market price. The public float for KLXE is 10.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KLXE on July 10, 2023 was 237.77K shares.

KLXE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) has increased by 14.67 when compared to last closing price of 8.93.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KLXE Trading at 9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLXE rose by +7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.21. In addition, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. saw -40.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLXE starting from Baker Christopher J., who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $9.67 back on Jul 03. After this action, Baker Christopher J. now owns 153,041 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., valued at $43,515 using the latest closing price.

Bouthillette Max, the of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $9.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Bouthillette Max is holding 51,241 shares at $9,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLXE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.16 for the present operating margin

+13.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stands at -0.40. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.08. Equity return is now at value -92.30, with 5.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.