Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has gone down by -1.34% for the week, with a -13.79% drop in the past month and a -10.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for NDAQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.55% for NDAQ’s stock, with a -15.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is 21.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NDAQ is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is $62.73, which is $13.57 above the current market price. The public float for NDAQ is 340.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On July 10, 2023, NDAQ’s average trading volume was 3.27M shares.

NDAQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has increased by 0.43 when compared to last closing price of 48.97.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/16/23 that Forget What You Think You Know About Exchange Stocks

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

NDAQ Trading at -7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -14.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.57. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw -19.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from BLACK STEVEN D, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $51.46 back on Jun 13. After this action, BLACK STEVEN D now owns 144,469 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $205,840 using the latest closing price.

Smith Bryan Everard, the Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $52.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Smith Bryan Everard is holding 48,083 shares at $262,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+53.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc. stands at +18.07. The total capital return value is set at 13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.81. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.98. Total debt to assets is 28.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.