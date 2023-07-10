Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX) has increased by 41.31 when compared to last closing price of 5.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 44.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) is $9.48, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for NBTX is 33.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NBTX on July 10, 2023 was 810.85K shares.

NBTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has seen a 44.38% increase in the past week, with a 48.18% rise in the past month, and a 112.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for NBTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.71% for NBTX’s stock, with a 80.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NBTX Trading at 54.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +46.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +194.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBTX rose by +47.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Nanobiotix S.A. saw 99.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NBTX

The total capital return value is set at -102.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -132.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.