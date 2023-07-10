Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) by analysts is $10.00, The public float for NNDM is 250.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.78% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of NNDM was 2.08M shares.

NNDM) stock’s latest price update

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.44relation to previous closing price of 3.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NNDM’s Market Performance

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has seen a 6.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 28.18% gain in the past month and a 20.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for NNDM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.88% for NNDM’s stock, with a 20.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNDM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NNDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNDM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2016.

NNDM Trading at 22.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +28.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd. saw 33.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-300.24 for the present operating margin

+20.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano Dimension Ltd. stands at -521.22. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -13.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.