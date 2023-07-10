Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.04 in comparison to its previous close of 83.33, however, the company has experienced a -2.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/23 that Broker Faces Insider Trading Probe Tied to Morgan Stanley Deals

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Morgan Stanley (MS) by analysts is $95.52, which is $12.29 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.31B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of MS was 7.03M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

The stock of Morgan Stanley (MS) has seen a -2.21% decrease in the past week, with a -2.91% drop in the past month, and a -0.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for MS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.03% for MS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

MS Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.81. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from MORGAN STANLEY, who sale 1,049,889 shares at the price of $9.45 back on Jun 09. After this action, MORGAN STANLEY now owns 8,456,881 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $9,921,451 using the latest closing price.

AKRAM RAJA, the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley, sale 7,320 shares at $82.95 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that AKRAM RAJA is holding 96,484 shares at $607,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Morgan Stanley (MS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.