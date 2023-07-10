MGM Resorts International (MGM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is above average at 9.20x. The 36-month beta value for MGM is also noteworthy at 2.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MGM is $57.46, which is $12.77 above than the current price. The public float for MGM is 306.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. The average trading volume of MGM on July 10, 2023 was 4.33M shares.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.37 in relation to its previous close of 43.09. However, the company has experienced a 1.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/29/23 that Why You’re Losing More to Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip

MGM’s Market Performance

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has seen a 1.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.25% gain in the past month and a 3.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for MGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.19% for MGM’s stock, with a 13.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $60 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

MGM Trading at 5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.90. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw 32.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from Meister Keith A., who sale 250,000 shares at the price of $43.79 back on Jun 13. After this action, Meister Keith A. now owns 6,423,778 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $10,947,500 using the latest closing price.

McManus John, the CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY of MGM Resorts International, sale 10,000 shares at $43.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that McManus John is holding 52,283 shares at $439,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.07 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGM Resorts International stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at -4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 38.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on MGM Resorts International (MGM), the company’s capital structure generated 705.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.58. Total debt to assets is 65.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 676.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.