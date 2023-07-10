Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) has jumped by 6.47 compared to previous close of 1.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Right Now?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LU is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LU is $12.79, which is $0.41 above the current price. The public float for LU is 2.20B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LU on July 10, 2023 was 9.63M shares.

LU’s Market Performance

LU’s stock has seen a 1.37% increase for the week, with a -1.33% drop in the past month and a -19.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.36% for Lufax Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.41% for LU’s stock, with a -27.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

LU Trading at -4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5120. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw -23.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.41 for the present operating margin

+73.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), the company’s capital structure generated 54.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.36. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.36.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.