Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LGHL is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LGHL is 48.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGHL on July 10, 2023 was 4.22M shares.

LGHL) stock’s latest price update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL)’s stock price has soared by 9.45 in relation to previous closing price of 0.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LGHL’s Market Performance

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has experienced a 6.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.88% drop in the past month, and a -62.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.57% for LGHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.51% for LGHL’s stock, with a -84.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LGHL Trading at -17.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.25%, as shares sank -2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1055. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw -85.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Equity return is now at value -83.10, with -30.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.