Lilium N.V. (LILM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LILM is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is $2.73, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for LILM is 141.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. On July 10, 2023, LILM’s average trading volume was 4.88M shares.

LILM) stock’s latest price update

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM)’s stock price has increased by 2.37 compared to its previous closing price of 1.69. However, the company has seen a 13.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM’s stock has risen by 13.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 50.43% and a quarterly rise of 197.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.97% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.19% for LILM’s stock, with a 38.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $1.20 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

LILM Trading at 57.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.27%, as shares surge +60.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +311.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM rose by +13.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4255. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw 51.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lilium N.V. (LILM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.