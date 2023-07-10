Know Labs Inc. (KNW) Stock Observes -15.40% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Know Labs Inc. (KNW) has seen a -0.90% decrease in the past week, with a -15.38% drop in the past month, and a 25.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.79% for KNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.23% for KNW’s stock, with a -15.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Know Labs Inc. (AMEX: KNW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KNW is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KNW is $7.00, which is $5.9 above than the current price. The public float for KNW is 36.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of KNW on July 10, 2023 was 88.83K shares.

KNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Know Labs Inc. (AMEX: KNW) has jumped by 15.79 compared to previous close of 0.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KNW Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares sank -12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNW fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1406. In addition, Know Labs Inc. saw -31.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNW starting from Takesako Ichiro John Paul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 31. After this action, Takesako Ichiro John Paul now owns 20,000 shares of Know Labs Inc., valued at $6,601 using the latest closing price.

Takesako Ichiro John Paul, the Director of Know Labs Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Takesako Ichiro John Paul is holding 27,500 shares at $7,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-288.39 for the present operating margin

+92.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Know Labs Inc. stands at -460.34. The total capital return value is set at -106.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -353.05. Equity return is now at value -275.30, with -168.10 for asset returns.

Based on Know Labs Inc. (KNW), the company’s capital structure generated 25.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.59. Total debt to assets is 18.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Know Labs Inc. (KNW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.