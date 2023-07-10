Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) is $3.50, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for KSCP is 46.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KSCP on July 10, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 19.01 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 63.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Knightscope’s Robots—and Shares—Have Their Ups and Downs

KSCP’s Market Performance

KSCP’s stock has risen by 63.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 90.68% and a quarterly rise of 31.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.69% for Knightscope Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 68.38% for KSCP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.92% for the last 200 days.

KSCP Trading at 68.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.70%, as shares surge +97.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP rose by +63.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5190. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -55.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSCP starting from Lehnhardt Aaron J, who sale 238,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lehnhardt Aaron J now owns 0 shares of Knightscope Inc., valued at $98,603 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-567.71 for the present operating margin

-62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knightscope Inc. stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value 50.40, with -87.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.