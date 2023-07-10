Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has decreased by -1.45 when compared to last closing price of 161.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/23/23 that Nearly All of the Stocks in the Dow Are Down. Except for a Few.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Right Now?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JNJ is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JNJ is $180.00, which is $20.46 above the current price. The public float for JNJ is 2.60B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JNJ on July 10, 2023 was 6.58M shares.

JNJ’s Market Performance

JNJ stock saw an increase of -2.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.68% and a quarterly increase of -3.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.06% for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.16% for JNJ’s stock, with a -3.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $185 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

JNJ Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ fell by -2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.80. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw -9.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Wengel Kathryn E, who sale 12,465 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Jun 12. After this action, Wengel Kathryn E now owns 65,934 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $1,994,400 using the latest closing price.

Swanson James D., the of Johnson & Johnson, sale 1,062 shares at $154.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Swanson James D. is holding 9,215 shares at $164,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.08 for the present operating margin

+67.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the company’s capital structure generated 53.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.78. Total debt to assets is 21.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.