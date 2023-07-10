Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) has surged by 3.02 when compared to previous closing price of 9.26, but the company has seen a -4.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) by analysts is $8.00, which is -$0.94 below the current market price. The public float for JOBY is 407.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.06% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of JOBY was 8.09M shares.

JOBY’s Market Performance

JOBY stock saw an increase of -4.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 50.47% and a quarterly increase of 124.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.55% for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.52% for JOBY stock, with a simple moving average of 105.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $8 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at 56.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +50.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +153.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 184.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Papadopoulos Didier, who sale 57,873 shares at the price of $10.44 back on Jun 30. After this action, Papadopoulos Didier now owns 0 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $604,302 using the latest closing price.

Bevirt JoeBen, the CEO and Chief Architect of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 1,153,394 shares at $10.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Bevirt JoeBen is holding 58,361,827 shares at $12,322,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -26.70, with -24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.