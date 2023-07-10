JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JBLU is 1.67.

The average price predicted by analysts for JBLU is $8.43, which is -$0.51 below the current price. The public float for JBLU is 321.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JBLU on July 10, 2023 was 10.60M shares.

JBLU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) has increased by 3.12 when compared to last closing price of 8.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/23 that JetBlue Won’t Try to Save American Partnership

JBLU’s Market Performance

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has experienced a 1.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.68% rise in the past month, and a 29.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for JBLU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.64% for JBLU’s stock, with a 19.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

JBLU Trading at 19.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +20.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 37.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.