Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Sees a-7.63 Decrease

The stock of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) has seen a -9.92% decrease in the past week, with a -23.24% drop in the past month, and a -17.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.65% for INTZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.70% for INTZ’s stock, with a -58.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INTZ is 0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INTZ is $3.00, which is $1.91 above the current price. The public float for INTZ is 14.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTZ on July 10, 2023 was 88.65K shares.

INTZ) stock’s latest price update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ)’s stock price has dropped by -7.63 in relation to previous closing price of 1.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTZ stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTZ in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2021.

INTZ Trading at -15.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -28.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTZ fell by -9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3025. In addition, Intrusion Inc. saw -65.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTZ starting from HEAD T JOE, who sale 11,358 shares at the price of $2.98 back on Nov 30. After this action, HEAD T JOE now owns 1,052,980 shares of Intrusion Inc., valued at $33,868 using the latest closing price.

HEAD T JOE, the Chief Technology Officer of Intrusion Inc., sale 35,142 shares at $3.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that HEAD T JOE is holding 1,064,338 shares at $108,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.27 for the present operating margin

+55.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrusion Inc. stands at -215.55. The total capital return value is set at -224.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,737.58. Equity return is now at value 438.00, with -163.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.