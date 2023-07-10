Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR)’s stock price has soared by 11.89 in relation to previous closing price of 2.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INTR is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INTR is $3.37, which is $0.49 above the current price. The public float for INTR is 203.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTR on July 10, 2023 was 328.85K shares.

INTR’s Market Performance

INTR’s stock has seen a 5.61% increase for the week, with a -2.14% drop in the past month and a 87.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.42% for Inter & Co Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.23% for INTR’s stock, with a 32.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for INTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

INTR Trading at 22.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTR rose by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Inter & Co Inc. saw 35.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTR

Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.