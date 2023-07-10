Home  »  Trending   »  Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) Stock: A SWOT A...

Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is $34.27, The public float for IXHL is 63.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IXHL on July 10, 2023 was 113.93K shares.

IXHL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) has dropped by -9.00 compared to previous close of 2.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IXHL’s Market Performance

IXHL’s stock has risen by 6.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.78% and a quarterly drop of -15.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for Incannex Healthcare Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.10% for IXHL’s stock, with a -36.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IXHL Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IXHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IXHL rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8785. In addition, Incannex Healthcare Limited saw -31.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IXHL

The total capital return value is set at -70.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

