Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is $11.00, which is $8.76 above the current market price. The public float for IMMX is 6.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMMX on July 10, 2023 was 365.30K shares.

IMMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) has decreased by -13.51 when compared to last closing price of 2.59.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMMX’s Market Performance

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has experienced a -17.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.80% rise in the past month, and a 28.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.06% for IMMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.45% for IMMX’s stock, with a 19.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMMX Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.05%, as shares surge +13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX fell by -17.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc. saw -2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Rachman Ilya M, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Rachman Ilya M now owns 907,700 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc., valued at $5,225 using the latest closing price.

Morris Gabriel S, the CFO of Immix Biopharma Inc., purchase 5,200 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Morris Gabriel S is holding 81,316 shares at $4,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

Equity return is now at value -62.70, with -58.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.