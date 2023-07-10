HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HP Inc. (HPQ) by analysts is $30.10, which is -$0.9 below the current market price. The public float for HPQ is 970.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of HPQ was 7.52M shares.

HPQ) stock’s latest price update

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)’s stock price has soared by 0.74 in relation to previous closing price of 30.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HPQ’s Market Performance

HP Inc. (HPQ) has experienced a 2.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.99% rise in the past month, and a 5.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for HPQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.66% for HPQ’s stock, with a 8.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

HPQ Trading at 3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.38. In addition, HP Inc. saw 15.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from LORES ENRIQUE, who sale 156,976 shares at the price of $30.69 back on Jul 03. After this action, LORES ENRIQUE now owns 766,268 shares of HP Inc., valued at $4,817,593 using the latest closing price.

MYERS MARIE, the Chief Financial Officer of HP Inc., sale 4,165 shares at $30.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that MYERS MARIE is holding 30,611 shares at $127,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.16. The total capital return value is set at 54.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.41. Equity return is now at value -93.30, with 7.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, HP Inc. (HPQ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.