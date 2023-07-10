Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) has surged by 1.33 when compared to previous closing price of 8.27, but the company has seen a -10.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HIMS is 155.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.53% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of HIMS was 3.43M shares.

HIMS’s Market Performance

HIMS stock saw a decrease of -10.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.82% for HIMS stock, with a simple moving average of 4.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

HIMS Trading at -13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS fell by -10.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw 30.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Baird Melissa, who sale 9,133 shares at the price of $8.88 back on Jul 05. After this action, Baird Melissa now owns 454,150 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc., valued at $81,114 using the latest closing price.

Baird Melissa, the Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc., sale 9,133 shares at $9.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Baird Melissa is holding 454,150 shares at $83,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.