Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.22 compared to its previous closing price of 112.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/05/22 that Helen of Troy Cuts Full-Year Forecasts. Inflation Is Hitting Consumer Spending.

Is It Worth Investing in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is above average at 18.92x. The 36-month beta value for HELE is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HELE is $141.00, which is $10.21 above than the current price. The public float for HELE is 23.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.83% of that float. The average trading volume of HELE on July 10, 2023 was 523.27K shares.

HELE’s Market Performance

The stock of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has seen a 21.08% increase in the past week, with a 28.68% rise in the past month, and a 46.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for HELE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.60% for HELE’s stock, with a 30.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HELE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HELE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HELE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HELE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $99 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

HELE Trading at 31.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HELE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +31.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HELE rose by +21.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.06. In addition, Helen of Troy Limited saw 17.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HELE starting from Grass Brian, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $96.13 back on May 11. After this action, Grass Brian now owns 35,835 shares of Helen of Troy Limited, valued at $480,645 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HELE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.82 for the present operating margin

+42.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helen of Troy Limited stands at +6.95. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.